ArenaNet previews Guild Wars 2 structured PVP additions

ArenaNet Systems Designer Jonathan Sharp posted a short blog entry earlier this week showcasing the iceberg-shaped updates incoming to Guild Wars 2's PVP scene, including a paid-tournament seeding system using points accrued from matches and additional UI menus for quick access.

Each member of a winning 8-man team receives a single Qualifying Point per victory. The points funnel into rankings for larger paid tournaments granting a king's bounty in gems and tickets to the triumphant team. Keeping tabs on your finely tuned head-chopping exploits are a few new tournament browser, stat, and scoreboard menus. Sharp also hinted more chances to rack up Qualifying Points are in the works for the future.