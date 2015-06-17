Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns pre-purchase now live

ArenaNet's Colin Johanson has just announced from the PC Gaming Show stage that Guild Wars 2's first expansion, Heart of Thorns, is now available to pre-purchase. As such, we now know the price of the jungle-based add-on, as well as the extras available for the release's special editions.

Each edition comes bundled with a copy of the base game, and pre-purchasing will guarantee access to all future beta weekend events and an exclusive title for your characters. Here's what you can get, and how much it'll cost:

Standard edition: $50/£35 – Includes Guild Wars 2 and Heart of Thorns.

Deluxe edition: $75/£60 – Includes everything in the Standard edition, plus an addition character slot, miniature revenant Rytlock, a revenant finisher, the player's choice of one of three Mordremoth's Bane guild hall decorations, and a glider skin.

Ultimate edition: $100/£80 – Includes everything in the Deluxe edition, plus 4,000 gems.

For more, check out this "unboxing" trailer that details each of the special edition goodies.