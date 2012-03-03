Guild Wars 2 Beta: Character Creation

Human Character

The feral Charr may not be the most attractive race in Tyria, but they sure do make you look like one tough hombre. Of course the Norn are nothing to shake a stick with their crazy tattoos. Standing next to them on a human character you'll feel safe or incredibly inadequate. Whatever your preference, character creation in Guild Wars 2 has improved dramatically since the our first step in Tyria nearly seven years ago. We grabbed some footage to help spark some ideas on which race will embody your inner hero. Check out the fabulously-funky Human Engineer above, then watch a Charr and Norn take form inside.

Check back at PCGamer.com for more Guild Wars 2 videos over the coming week.

Charr Character

Norn Character