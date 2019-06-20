GTA Online's Diamond Casino and Resort will open later this summer

Last week, Rockstar teased the long-awaited opening of the Vinewood Casino in GTA Online, a snazzy joint that's been in the game for years but has never actually been accessible to players. Today it revealed a little more about what's in store, including the proper name: The Diamond Casino and Resort.

"With something for everyone, The Diamond Casino & Resort will feature lavish amenities, exclusive shopping, first-class entertainment and state-of-the-art gaming facilities. Whether you’re having a night on the town with friends or a seeking a brief solitary escape, The Diamond Casino & Resort is open to one and all," Rockstar wrote.

"Come experience the tasteful luxury that the Diamond has to offer including best-in-class concierge, valet parking, the exhilaration of spinning the Lucky Wheel for a chance at life-changing prizes, a finely curated selection of spirits at the bars and lounges, a range of sophisticated table games and much more."

Given the nature of GTA Online, I would also expect a powerful streak of seediness to run through it all—something akin to the hammer scene from Casino, maybe, but with an increased likelihood of fatalities. But what I'd really like to see is the opportunity to undertake free-form Ocean's 11-style shenanigans. It's an obvious fit, right? I even know a guy who could help.

The Diamond Casino and Resort is scheduled to open later this summer. More information, including a look inside, is coming soon.