GTA Online is getting a new monthly subscription service, but only on consoles

Rockstar is adding a new membership option for GTA Online, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, that will grant players a monthly deposit of GTA$500,000, plus access to special vehicle upgrades, in-game discounts, a chance to claim property that will unlock missed gameplay updates, and more.

The new service, called GTA+, is set to go live on March 29, with the following:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account. The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

— along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost. Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period. Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

at no additional cost. The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

and and automatically added to your wardrobe. The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali. A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series .

. 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

The GTA$500,000 payment will be recurrent, but otherwise the offers will change on a monthly basis. Subscribers will also have access to special GTA+ Shark Cards—preloaded in-game cash cards available for purchase in amounts ranging from $3 to $100—that provide bonus "extra bonus cash" above and beyond their standard counterparts. All of the above comes on top of regular GTA Online events and offers, which will continue as usual for all players.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxfMarch 25, 2022 See more

GTA+ will cost $6 per month, and of course you'll need either Grand Theft Auto 5 or the standalone GTA Online. In strictly monetary terms, it doesn't seem like a terrible deal: A GTA$500,000 Shark Card, for instance, sells for $10 on its own.

In 2020, Rockstar said that GTA Online would get some new content "exclusive to the new consoles and PC" going forward, which seemed reasonable given that PCs, generally speaking, are capable of handling anything a console can. It's not clear why GTA+ is only available on the new consoles, and unfortunately Rockstar declined to comment further.