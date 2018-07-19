GTA Online: After Hours nightclub update due July 24

GTA Online's new nightclubs will feature real-world performers, including Tale of Us, The Black Madonna, Solomun and Dixon. Due July 24, this coming Tuesday, GTA Online: After Hours rolls out the red carpet for partygoers and proprietors alike—including Grand Theft Auto 4's Tony Prince, aka Gay Tony.

"Los Santos is a city of bright lights, long nights and dirty secrets, and they don’t come brighter, longer or dirtier than in GTA Online: After Hours," reads the Rockstar Newswire. "Partner with legendary impresario Tony Prince to open and operate a top shelf Nightclub featuring world-class DJ acts Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna, and use it as a front for the most concentrated network of criminal enterprise ever to hit San Andreas."

Not much else to go on beyond that just yet, but the trailer above has me quietly hopeful we're getting something relatively narrative-heavy. I guess we'll find out either way come Tuesday. Best dust off yer dancing shoes.