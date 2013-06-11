GTA 5 screenshots show shoot-outs, dusty shores and smart shirts
Grand Theft Auto 5 was absent from the E3 conferences, suggesting that Rockstar understand that the series has broad enough appeal to bother tangling too much with platform holders. A set of nine new GTA 5 screenshots should tide fans over until its September console release, but we'll hold out for the as-yet-unannounced PC version. Every GTA game has found a home on PC eventually, so hopes are high for this one.
GTA 5 screenshots - boatsplosion
GTA 5 screenshots - show-off sunset
GTA 5 screenshots - not CoD: Ghosts
GTA 5 screenshots - night lights
GTA 5 screenshots - handgun fun
GTA 5 screenshots - fleeing from the fuzz
GTA 5 screenshots - dusty shores
GTA 5 screenshots - "Speedophile"
