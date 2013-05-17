Grand Theft Auto 5 screenshots show major vehicle larceny

Rockstar are going back to basics with this brief batch of GTA5 screenshots, highlighting the auto part of Grand Theft Auto. (Also the Grand Theft part, in the case of the shot above.) Here we get a round-up of some of the vehicles that'll be driving, flying and swimming through this remade Los Santos.

While GTA 5 is released later this year for consoles, a PC version has yet to be announced. If you're wondering why we're still posting about the game despite Rockstar's silence on the matter, let me explain with a small history lesson.