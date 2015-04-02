GTA 5 PC 1080p 60fps trailer released

Okay, so it's not the moment you've all been waiting for—that's the full release of GTA 5 PC, and is still two weeks away. It is, however, the moment before the moment you've all been waiting for. After a flood of PC screenshots followed a river of PC screenshots followed a trickle of PC screenshots, it's finally time for the GTA 5 PC trailer.

Well that was exciting. It's GTA V running faster than its ever run before. The game will run at 60 frames-per-second on PC, assuming you've got the hardware to make that happen. Why not check, but taking a look at the PC version's official system requirements.

There's only a few weeks to wait now. GTA 5 PC comes out on April 14, worldwide.