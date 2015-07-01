GTA 5 July 4 week doubles in-game money and rep rewards

Los Santos will celebrate independence day in true GTA style this weekend, with a sale on monster trucks and firework rocket launchers. Vendors will offer 25% off these items, along with the sovereign bike and a bunch of star spangled clothing. It's times like these that I'm reminded of the rousing words of words of president Thomas Whitmore of the 1996 flick Independence Day "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day with monster trucks woo!"

You can also twice as many GTA dollars for participating in the Independence Day Online Event Playlist, which features a series of "patriotic-themed" jobs, including parachuting mission Guns and Gasoline, the Road Tripping team deathmatch contest and more, though none let you play Will Smith and punch an alien. If you don't fancy the playlist, you can earn double rep for completing any job.

The event is live now, and set to run until July 6. Find out more on the Rockstar Newswire.