Grid Legends promises to blend high-speed racing with behind-the-scenes drama

Grid Legends is a new racing game from Codemasters unveiled today at EA Play that promises to blend "thrilling motorsport action" with a documentary-style story that puts players in the midst of a dramatic battle for the Grid World Championship.

"Grid Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode," Grid game director Chris Smith said. "We're giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months."

The new game features racing on both tracks and streets, and more than 100 vehicles from muscle cars to open wheeled machines and even big trucks. But an equal focus has been put on the behind-the-scenes tale of big personalities competing for the prize, which will feature a cast including award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, known for his portrayal of Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education.

Grid Legends is expected to be out sometime in 2022. The official site's at ea.com.