Grab this HP Omen gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 for $849 today

Graphics capabilities are obviously super important when shopping for the best gaming laptop within your budget, and the more you have to spend, the better. That said, you don't need to trunk full of cash to buy a capable system. Case in point, HP's Omen 15t with a GeForce GTX 1650 tucked inside is on sale for $849.99 right now.

That's down from its $999.99 list price. You're not going to get a monster configuration for under a grand, but the spec list here isn't too shabby. In addition to a GTX 1650, the Omen 15t comes standard with a Core i5-9300 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and 1TB hard drive. The display is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution.

We have not tested the GTX 1650 in mobile form, though on the desktop, it's noticeably faster than a GTX 1050 Ti, and about 9 percent behind a GTX 1060 3GB at 1080p ultra.

Assuming performance on the mobile side is not drastically reduced, it should prove a serviceable foundation for a relatively affordable gaming laptop.

