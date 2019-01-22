Grab this GTX 1060 gaming laptop with a 144Hz screen for $500 off today only

If you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop, Lenovo's 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 laptop is a good option right now. For today only, it's $500 off from B&H Photo, dropping the price to $1,099.00.

The Y7000 is equipped with an 8th-generation Core i7-8750H processor (clocked at 2.2GHz), 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. The display is a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS panel, with a resolution of 1920x1080.

The laptop has a decent selection of ports as well, including Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C connector, a Mini DisplayPort, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.1 are also present. The entire unit is 1.1 inches (26.9 mm) at its thickest point, and weighs 5.18 pounds (2.35 kg).

You can buy the laptop at the link below.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.