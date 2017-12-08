Grab Cooler Master's Devastator II keyboard and mouse for $10

If you're looking for a keyboard and mouse, or just would like to have one of each on hand as a backup, head over to Newegg and check out Cooler Master's Devastator II bundle. It's on sale again, for just $10 after a $15 mail-in-rebate.

The discounted price and rebate offer is available on the red LED and blue LED models. Unlike last time, the green LED version is not for sale. Well, technically it is—Newegg is selling it for $33.96 instead of $33.99, so you save a whopping 3 cents. However, it comes with an Enhance wrist rest valued at $19.

Anyway, the keyboard is a mem-chanical plank. That means it's a membrane keyboard that's designed to feel like typing on a mechanical keyboard, with keys that offer tactile keyboard. Typically, membrane keyboards are mushy.

The mouse sports an ambidextrous design with an optical sensor that can switch between 1,000, 1,600, and 2,000 dpi on the fly. Like the keyboard, it has LED lighting.

These are not top-shelf gaming accessories by any stretch, but you'd be hard pressed to beat the price.

Go here for the red LED model and here for the blue LED model.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.