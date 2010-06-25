Join us for a free Need for Speed World beta key

We've got 5,000 beta keys to give away for EA's new driving MMO: Need for Speed World. All you have to do to get one is become a member of our community - it's free, open to all, and only takes a sec. You can then post on our forums , comment on articles, and if you're one of the first 5,000, you'll get access to the Need for Speed World beta. It runs from June 28 to June 30, so make sure you sign up by Monday. If you're already a member of our community, you will of course get one too - but read on for an important requirement.

Update: The beta has now ended.

Whether you're already a member or you're signing up for the first time, you must choose Yes for receiving Special Offers & Product Information via e-mail. If you've said no to that, we can't in good conscience e-mail you about this offer, so you'll get no key. Existing members can check and change their setting for this in their user control panel - scroll right to the bottom.

The car's your avatar in EA's new driving MMO. You illegally race around the vast cities, challenging people to races and dodge the cops - see our full Need for Speed World preview for more info. You'll have three days to tune your ride to perfection and show off your skills to your fellow beta-key getters. We'll send them out on Monday afternoon to our first 5,000 members, so the sooner you sign up the better. While you wait for the beta key to drop in your inbox, chillax at the official website .