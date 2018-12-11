Grab a 15-inch MSI gaming laptop for just $599 today

The MSI GF63 is one of our top choices for an entry-level gaming laptop. It's powered by a latest-gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor and a 4GB GTX 1050. The laptop is usually priced around $650-700, but for today only, you can get it for just $599.99 from B&H Photo.

The variant B&H is selling has a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 4GB GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. The only major downside is the lack of a large hard drive (all your games will have to fit on the system SSD), but it's a solid laptop otherwise.

You can buy it from B&H at the link below. A copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is included.