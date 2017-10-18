Gothic and Risen dev's post-apocalyptic RPG Elex is out now

Elex is really covering a lot of bases. Sci-fi, fantasy, open-world, moral choices, jetpacks—sounds like a bit of something for everyone. It’s the latest action RPG from Piranha Bytes, the Gothic and Risen lot, who typically make fun but rough around the edges RPGs. It’s out now.

Here’s the skinny: the world of Magalan is a post-apocalyptic fusion of science and fantasy, where a war is being fought over a resource that gives people magical powers, but also turns them into arseholes. As well as battering folk, killing mutants and flitting around in your jetpack, you’ll also get to decide whether to take the compassionate route, or give into cold, indifferent logic.

If you want a better look at it, here’s 12 minutes of the game from E3. Watch as a man tries to defeat a huge mech with nothing but a crappy axe.

Elex is out now on Steam and GOG for £39.99/$49.99.