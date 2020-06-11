Popular

Goodbye Volcano High will probably make a few of us cry

The 2D animated game is coming to Steam next year.

Goodbye Volcano High is a "cinematic narrative" game from developer KO_OP, an artist owned studio that previously brought us Lara Croft GO: The Mirror of Spirits and some interesting oddities like GNOG. This one stars anthropomorphic animals in a high school drama about "the end of an era" and "the start of a love story."

Based on the narration in the trailer, it seems like the sort of coming of age drama that'll draw out a few tears before it's all over, at least for those prone to them.

Goodbye Volcano High stars Lachlan Watson (known for Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and delivers a "queer narrative created by a diverse team with multiple storylines and unique endings," according to KO_OP.

It'll include musical and "cinematic" minigames, as well as "difficult choices" along the way. It's tough not to associate it with Night in the Woods a little, if only because they're both 2D story-adventure games staring animal-based characters. It does feel distinct in style and substance.

Goodbye Volcano High will release on Steam next year. You can find out more on the official site.

