Golden Joysticks: Guess the game

We've heard from Tim , we've heard from Graham , now it's the turn of Tom S to tease his favourite for this year's Golden Joysticks. You'll probably get this instantly. After all, how many games can claim to let you nuke Ghandi? Not enough, that's for sure.

The answer will be revealed later on the Golden Joysticks Facebook page , and you can cast your own vote on the Golden Joysticks 2011 site. If you vote in every category, you'll be entered into a prize draw to win all of the Golden Josticks nominees, and a lovely Alienware laptop.