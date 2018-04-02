GOG weekly sale discounts Spelunky, Rogue Legacy and other great indies

GOG's latest weekly sale includes a healthy mix of revitalized classics and modern indie darlings. The sale is live now and runs through 3 pm Pacific on Monday, April 9. You can view the full selection here, and some of the best games and deals below:
- SteamWorld Dig - $5 at 50 percent off
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $15 at 25 percent off
- Spelunky - $2 at 85 percent off
- Escape Goat - $1 at 80 percent off
- Escape Goat 2 - $4 at 60 percent off
- A Hat in Time - $23 at 25 percent off
- Rogue Legacy - $4 at 75 percent off
- Iconoclasts - $18 at 10 percent off
- La-Mulana - $5 at 70 percent off
If you're looking for more cheap indie games, have a look at Humble's 19th indie bundle, which is available through Tuesday, April 10. Chipping in $6 or more gets you SOMA, one of our favorite horror games of 2015, and $14 or more gets you quirky FPS Superhot.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.