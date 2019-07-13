GOG Galaxy 2.0 update squashes bugs and lets users hide games in their library

The latest update for GOG's unifying game launcher, Galaxy 2.0, squashes bugs and adds more tutorials to the closed beta. Users can also now hide games from their library, which seems especially important for a client that lists every game on your PC, and even beyond.

GOG also took some time to lay out the known issues it's working to address. Most notably, the client still doesn't have compatibility for Xbox Play Anywhere games. You also can't import games manually, but that's on the way. Some games may also still appear as "Unknown" in your library.

James recently went hands-on time with Galaxy 2.0's closed beta and found it to be the best way to conventionally gather his games across the many launchers in his life.

Here's the full patch notes for Galaxy 2.0.3:

Bookmarks

Added tutorial on how Bookmarks work

Added context menu for bookmarks in Sidebar with an option to reorder bookmarks

Friends

Added tutorial screen for Friends Recommendations

Fixed issue with Friends Recommendations not displaying original platform name

When scrolling through Activity of your friends, it will load correctly

Library

Added ability to hide games in Library

Added platform icon to tooltips for Library (grid view)

Added mechanics allowing to record Last Played time for games without Game Time Tracking

Fixed not updating Steam games' activity when they have at least 20h of game time

Release of the games which were on preorder before, will be noticed by GOG GALAXY 2.0 immediately

Context menu will no longer stay open after leaving Library

Tags will no longer stay in context menu for games after last game using this tag has been removed

Fixed falsely displaying “Not Compatible” over Install button for some platforms

Recent View

Added platform icons to recently played by me game tiles

Fixed issues with “Loading...” snackbar staying longer than it should

Settings Window

Fixed alignments of items in Settings window when using non-English language

Fixed Settings window size on small monitors

Statistics