GOG are having another one of their bizarre sales

Steam sales are well known for their detrimental effect on your wallet. GOG prefer to engage in targeted strikes to your sanity. Their Spring Insomnia Sale has just launched and, much like last year's Fall Insomnia Sale , it's a strange way to get cheap games.

It works by offering up to 90% off any one of the one hundred included games, but only in limited quantity. As of writing, there are 158 copies of Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! available at 75% off. Given the game, that deal will last longer than most. Better games tend to be snapped up more quickly, and you get to watch each one being bought in real-time.

GOG have slightly altered how the promotion works, by changing the method for handing out freebies. "Keep an eye peeled for a random chance to get a free game," they write . "Yes, this time there will be no more split second freebies so everyone has an equal chance."

Head over to GOG's main page to see the sale in action. And remember to occasionally blink so that your eyes don't crust over and condemn you to a hellish eternity of endlessly watching other people buy copies of a tawdry adventure game.