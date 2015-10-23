Goatbread DLC is coming for Goat Simulator and I Am Bread

I don't know how I didn't see this coming. The guys behind Goat Simulator and I Am Bread are teaming up to bring you an unholy union of Goat and Bread with the aptly named GoatBread DLC, which should come out free for both games in the next few weeks.

I Am Bread will get a new 'RAMpage' mode, while Goat Simulator will allow you to play as the slice of bread himself. (Itself? Herself? Are these even the right questions?)

Despite receiving a bunch of flak for just being 'Youtube bait', it's fair to say both games have been big successes. My experience with both amounts to 20 minutes spent messing around at a friend's house, though I suspect that might be the best way of enjoying these things. Sure, there's a bunch of cool stuff tucked away if you want to go looking for it. I just wanted to chuckle at some stupid goat/piece of bread doing stupid things for a bit: it's a niche I didn't know needed filling, but I'm glad someone has.