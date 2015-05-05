Goat Simulator: GoatZ DLC announced, is out this week

You may remember Goat Simulator from the last time you chuckled at one of its expansion trailers. That time it was taking a pop at MMOs; this time, it's survival games. Coffee Stain Studios has announced GoatZ*, a survival-themed DLC add-on that will be released this Thursday, May 7.
*If you don't get the reference, please cherish your innocence.
Here's the add-on's parodic feature list:
- Mandatory crafting system because everyone else is doing it
- Zombies that bug out. There’s a pun here about actual living bugs, but we’re not going to bother
- You can craft anything in the world, as long as it’s one of the half dozen weapons in the game
- Zombies, because this is a zombie game, remember?
- A pretty big new map with some stuff in it
- Completely realistic survival mode where you have to eat every damn five minutes to survive because Dean Hall & Garry Newman said so
Goat Simulator: GoatZ will cost $5.