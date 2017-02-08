Go heads-on with HTC Vive at the PC Gamer Weekender VR Zone

Our friends at Dell/Alienware are showing off and giving away their new hardware at the PC Gamer Weekender, but the good news doesn’t end there! No, these fine folks will also be sponsoring a giant VR booth over the weekend, in which attendees will be able to go hands-and-heads-on with a selection of different VR titles.

With five HTC Vive zones set up, everyone will have the chance to play a selection of six different VR titles: Fantastic Contraption, the VR update of the classic building/machine sim; Job Simulator, which allows you to live out your wildest dreams of having a job; The Gallery the episodic Kickstarter success that channels the Goonies and Myst; Cosmic Trip, a native VRreal-time strategy game; The American Dream, ‘a samurai punk virtual reality game’; and Raw Data, an action-heavy first-person shooter set in some surreal locales.

That’s a lot of VR to get your head around—and it’s all free to try out at the PC Gamer Weekender on our VR booth. If you’ve been considering the world of VR, there’s no better time or place to try it out for yourself for free, just be sure to get to the booth early to book your slot.

The VR booth, in conjunction with Dell/Alienware, will be joined by many more games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99, every ticket comes with a free Steam key worth £7.99.