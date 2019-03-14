Popular

Gigabyte's RTX 2080 OC graphics card is just $646 on Newegg

The lowest price we've seen yet for an RTX 2080 graphics card, and it comes with three free games.

Nvidia's RTX 2080 received plenty of criticism at launch for being overpriced, despite being one of the best graphics cards out there. With an MSRP of $699, and plenty of cards costing $800 and beyond, it was hard to disagree. Thankfully, prices has fallen over the past few months, and now you can get Gigabyte's version for just $645.99 on Newegg.

This specific card has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, double-ball bearing fans, and a core clock of 1785 MHz. Overclocking and temperature control can be managed from Gigabyte's AORUS software. For display outputs, you get one HDMI, three DisplayPort, and one USB Type-C.

As with most RTX 2080 cards, this also comes with three free games: Anthem, Battlefield V, and Metro Exodus. Not a bad deal at all.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2080 TURBO OC 8G | $645.99 ($94 off)
This high-end RTX 2080 graphics card is at a great price. Enter code EMCTWUY24 at checkout to get $74 off, and get $20 back when you mail in the included rebate. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 3/14)

