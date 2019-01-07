Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1070 is just $300 right now

Now that Nvidia's RTX lineup is completed, with the recent introduction of the RTX 2060, card manufacturers are clearing inventory of 10-series cards. Gigabyte currently has its GTX 1070 8GB Windforce OC graphics card for $299.99 (after a $20 mail-in rebate), which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for a GTX 1070.

This model has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock of 1582 MHz, and a boost lock of 1771 MHz in OC mode. For display output, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4. The card also uses Gigabyte's custom Windforce 2X cooling system, with two 90mm fans and pure copper composite head pipes.

This is an excellent card for 1080p/1440p gaming, especially for $300. It's $50 cheaper than the starting price for the RTX 2060, but has more VRAM and the same amount of CUDA cores (1,920). Of course it's missing the new stuff on RTX, like RT cores and Tensor cores, so keep that in mind.

You can buy the GTX 1070 from Newegg at the link below. It also comes with Monster Hunter: World and a Fortnite item pack.

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1070 8GB WINDFORCE OC | $299.99

