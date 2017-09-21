Gigabyte fuels rumors of a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti on its Facebook page

Gigabyte via hwbattle.com. Click for original.

It seems increasingly likely that a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is in the works. While nothing has yet been confirmed, Gigabyte may have tipped Nvidia's hand by posting a teaser image on Facebook that ties in with the recent horror film adaptation of Stephen King's It novel.

"Ti will get you too...eventually," Gigabyte stated on its Facebook page, with a #comingsoon hashtag.

The text is accompanied by an image that looks similar to the movie poster for It, except Gigabyte swapped out Pennywise for an equally creepy looking clown and scrawled "Ti" in a bloodstain at the bottom. There are also images of an Aorus graphics card, a wallet, and a $100 bill attached to a red balloon.

Gigabyte via Hexus.net. Click for original.

Gigabyte has since removed the listing, possibly at the request of Nvidia. However, the image was grabbed by several websites, including Hexus, as shown above.

Rumors of a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti gained steam last week when a user on a Chinese web forum posted a blurry image of his system specs, which listed an Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Strix.

At the time, TechPowerUp reported hearing from "well-placed sources" that Nvidia is indeed working on a 1070 Ti variant, and that it will be positioned between the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 in performance.

Now with Gigabyte's Facebook post and subsequent removal, it seems increasingly likely that a GTX 1070 Ti is imminent. And if we're to take clues from the image, perhaps Gigabyte is hinting at a launch sometime around Halloween.