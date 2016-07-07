Get the original Splinter Cell free as part of Ubisoft's anniversary celebrations

Ubisoft is turning 30, and though it's customary to receive presents on one's birthday, Ubi has decided to give things away. Each month, all year, a game from the back catalogue will be up for grabs. From July 13th, we'll be looking down the iconic green visor of Sam Fisher in the original Splinter Cell.

Published in 2002, Splinter Cell is a stealth classic that made an art out of sneaking through shadows. If you want to add a little piece of history to your library for free, you will have to sign up to Ubisoft Club with your Uplay account. A small price for a piece of gaming past?