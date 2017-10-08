Get The Elder Scrolls Online and Quake Champions for $12 in Humble Monthly Bundle

The next Humble Monthly Bundle is now ready for purchase: pay $12 (just over £9) now and you'll immediately unlock MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and the early access version of Quake Champions, Bethesda's arena shooter.

You'll also net some card packs and in-game currency for The Elder Scrolls: Legends, the free-to-play card game, and then a bunch more titles when the bundle fully unlocks next month.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is the clunky name that was given to ESO when it went subscription free, and is currently $19.99/£14.99 on Steam. Along with the base game, the Humble bundle will give you 15 days of ESO Plus membership, which grants you access to the game's DLC packs (but, notably, not the Morrowind expansion) and 750 crowns to spend at the in-game store. Oh, and a Bristlegut Pig vanity pet. Cute.

Quake Champions will be free-to-play when it releases, but until now the only way to play it early has been to buy the $29.99/£19.99 Champions Pack, which unlocks every character in the game. This bundle version gives you something different: instant access to the shooter and two champions, Ranger and B.J. Blazkowicz. You'll also get some in-game currency, but not enough to unlock more heroes.

Lastly, for The Elder Scrolls: Legends you'll get two Skyrim card packs, one event ticket, 100 gold and 100 soul gems.

