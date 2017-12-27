Get five festive Overwatch loot boxes for free until January 1

Overwatch players can unwrap a late Christmas present if they log into the game before January 1. Blizzard has stuffed everybody's stockings with five free loot boxes, which in real money would cost £3.99/$4.99.
The crates will contain a selection of the 150 items from the Winter Wonderland event. What you really want is one of the seven holiday skins—there's one each for Ana, Bastion, Junkrat, Sombra, Hanzo, Soldier 76 and Roadhog.
🏷: The Overwatch Community❤️: The Overwatch TeamHAPPY HOLIDAYS!Enjoy five Winter Loot Boxes on us! 🎁(Unwrap yours before January 1.) pic.twitter.com/Au68KWlkcFDecember 25, 2017
The Ana one is my favourite: there's something about that never-blinking owl face that strikes terror into the opposing team.
I haven't actually played Overwatch in December, but these free loot boxes seem like a decent excuse to jump in and play a few rounds. I'll probably have a go at the seasonal Yeti Brawl too, which pits five Meis against one particularly angry Winston on a reskinned Nepal map.
And if you want to see what all the fuss is about, Overwatch is half price (£16.99/$19.99) until January 2.