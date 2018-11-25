Get EVGA's GTX 1070 SC for an all-time low at $280 (update: sold out)

Update: This deal has ended, sadly. Keep an eye on our Cyber Monday deals page as more and more kick off later today.

Original story: We've seen plenty of deals on Nvidia's previous gen graphics cards during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday buildup, with a typical price of around $330-$350. The cheapest I've ever seen a new GTX 1070 is $290, and that sold out pretty fast. You can beat that by $10 right now with this GTX 1070 deal at B&H.

This is an SC model, so it comes with a decent factory overclock of 1594MHz, vs. 1506MHz stock. The only potential catch is that you'll need the $20 MIR to get to $280. Otherwise, the price is $300, which is still an excellent bargain.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Black Edition 8GB | $279.99

This is around $70 cheaper than most GTX 1070 cards on Newegg, and one of the best deals we've spotted so far on a 10-series Nvidia card. A $20 mail-in rebate is required, otherwise it's $299.99 (which is still a great deal). Buy at B&H