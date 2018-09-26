Get an MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1070 for $1,450

If you've been on the hunt for a good gaming laptop, this is the deal for you. MSI's GP63 laptop, with a latest-gen Core i7 processor and a GTX 1070, is just $1,449 on Newegg after rebate (or $1,500 without rebate). It also comes with free software, games, and accessories.

This configuration of the GP63 has an 8th-gen Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card, a 128GB M.2 SATA SSD, and a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive. The display is a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz panel, with a 3ms response time. For connectivity, you get one Mini DisplayPort, one HDMI, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, and one USB 3.0 Type-A port.

MSI is bundling a ton of free stuff with the MSI GP63. The Intel Performance Pack includes copies of Paintshop Pro X9, World of Tanks, and even WinZip (plus DLC for Paladins, PUBG, and other games). Also included is an 'MSI loot box,' containing an unspecified gaming mouse, a mousepad, and a cute MSI dragon keychain doll.

You can buy the MSI GP63 from Newegg.

