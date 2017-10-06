Get an iBuyPower gaming system with Core i7-8700K and GTX 1080 for $1,469

Intel's Core i7-8700K processor seems to be in hiding at the moment, unless you go the prebuilt route. If that's your game plan, you can score a reasonably well-equipped Coffee Lake gaming desktop from iBuyPower for just shy of $1,469.

Without any configuration changes, the iBuyPower Gamer Paladin Z350 sells for $1,546. Using coupon code IBPMASTERS knocks 5 percent off, shaving $77.30 off the system. Here is what you get:

Intel Core i7-8700K processor

MSI Z370-A Pro motherboard

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000 memory

GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card

240GB WD Green SSD + 2TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

600W 80 Plus Bronze power supply

Corsair Hydro H60 all-in-one liquid cooler

Azza Photios 250 case

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

We priced these components individually and came to around $1,660 (including Windows 10). So it's not the deal of the century, and you could lessen the gap by shopping around and taking advantage of sales and mail-in-rebates. But as-is, it's a decent discount. You can also customize the configuration if you don't like the component selection.

You also get a few freebies tossed in—an iBuyPower Mek 2 mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, Gamdias Hephaestus II headset, mouespad, Intel's Summer Streaming bundle, and Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

The iBuyPower Gamer Paladin Z350 is available to configure and buy here.

