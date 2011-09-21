Get an exclusive Team Fortress 2 hat free with PC Gamer UK Issue 232

PC Gamer UK is getting fatter, and it's not just because of the Krispy Kreme doughnut store that just opened in Bath. For our next issue, we're dropping the disk and adding an extra 60 pages or so to the mag, and we'll be giving away a load of free stuff to celebrate. The exclusive Team Fortress 2 hat you can see modelled by the Soldier above is just one of those items. Break the news AND your enemies faces with this fetching cap, free to all who purchase the next issue of PC Gamer UK.

Subscriber copies will be mailed out very soon, and the issue will hit store shelves on September 28. Within, you'll find a code that can be entered into Steam to instantly add the hat to your Team Fortress 2 backpack. It'll fit the head of every class, and we find it looks especially fetching on the Spy. His cloaking powers make him the ideal candidate for any press trip that's likely to end in a gun battle for a control point (which frankly is most of them). Once you've redeemed your code, be sure to put it on and come kill us on the PC Gamer Team Fortress 2 server.