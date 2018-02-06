Get an exclusive Elite Dangerous ship skin when you join the PC Gamer Club

Joining the PC Gamer Club at the Legendary tier already nets you a ton of stuff: an ad-free website, a digital magazine subscription, game keys, access to our Discord server, and more. To make it even better, we're introducing another Legendary bonus: a collection of exclusive in-game items for all Legendary members, old and new, such as these PC Gamer-themed Rising Storm 2 cosmetics and this exclusive Runescape pet.

Courtesy of Frontier, we're thrilled to add another item to the collection: this colored paint job for Elite Dangerous's Cobra Mk III ship. We originally gave away this skin in limited quantities back in 2015, and you can only get it from us, as it's been made specially with PC Gamer's colors.

Joining the PC Gamer Club Legendary tier will score you a redemption code for the skin which can be used right away in Elite Dangerous (check your welcome email for instructions). You have to own Elite Dangerous (find it on Steam) to redeem the skin, but the code won't expire, so you can hold onto it for as long as you want.

The Cobra Mk III skin joins a big list of other Legendary bonuses, which you can read all about here, and we're always looking for more great stuff to give new and existing members. Want to sign up? Head to club.pcgamer.com for the details.