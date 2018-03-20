Get a tempered glass case, mechanical keyboard, and 4000 dpi mouse for $139

Newegg has been serving up some interesting combo deals as of late. Yesterday, for example, you could have snagged a 500GB Crucial MX500 SSD and 16GB kit of Crucial Ballistix DDR4-2666 RAM for $250. Today Newegg is switching gears to focus on its house brand, Rosewill, with a case, gaming keyboard, and gaming mouse bundle.

The bundle costs $139, compared to $230 if you were to purchase all three items individually. That's a $91 savings. Let's break things down.

For the case, the Rosewill Cullinan MX is a mid-tower enclosure with tempered glass front and side panels, RGB lighting, and a remote to control the lighting effects. This comes by way of four pre-installed 120mm RGB fans—three in the front and one in the rear. You can fit two more 140mm or 120mm fans in the top for additional cooling.

There are four 3.5-inch drive bays and five 2.5-inch bays. On the front panel, you have access to two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, and a fan speed controller.

The mouse also has RBG lighting, with four backlight modes. It uses an Avago 3050 optical sensor configurable up to 4,000 dpi, and has six buttons.

As for the keyboard, it's a mechanical plank equipped with Cherry MX Blue key switches. These are the loud and 'clicky' type that provide both audible and tactile feedback. Unlike the other two items in this bundle, this is not an RGB accessory, though it does have a blue LED backlight.

