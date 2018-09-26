Get a Logitech C922x webcam for just $50 today

Our current top pick for the best webcam is the Logitech C920, which has been a popular model for years now. An upgraded version (C922x) with background replacement technology has also been available for years, but it usually stays above $80. Now the camera has dropped to $49.99 for today only—an all-time low.

This discount brings the Logitech C922x down to the same price as the C920. Both cameras can record at 1080p @ 30FPS and 720p @ 60FPS, but only the C922x can replace a video background (using the included software). The C922x also has a glass front instead of the C920's plastic, if that matters to you.

You can buy the Logitech C922x from Amazon. The deal expires 15 hours from the time of writing (or whenever Amazon sells out), so you should act fast.

