Get a Lenovo 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for $736

Lenovo is once again discounting its Legion Y520 gaming laptop, which you can grab with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti tucked inside for $736, after applying coupon code LEVELUP20.

While we have seen this series on sale before, this is the lowest price yet. The previous low for the same configuration was $750. Lenovo's MSRP is $920.

This is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1080p display. In addition to the 1050 Ti inside, it has a 7th generation Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor (Kaby Lake) and 8GB of DDR4-2400.

Obviously this is not a decked out laptop, though there is a sufficient amount of horsepower to game at the laptop's native resolution. And the price is tough to beat.

The weak spot is storage—it is outfitted with a 1TB hard drive instead of a faster solid state drive. You lose speed but gain capacity. Unfortunately, Lenovo is using a 5,400 RPM drive instead of a 7,200 RPM HDD.

Earlier today Lenovo was offering a SKU that you could customize. It featured the same specs, except you could swap out the HDD for an SSD for the same price, albeit just 128GB. That SKU is currently listed as "temporarily unavailable." Same goes for a build-your-own SKU that comes standard with a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 3GB of memory for $920.

You can find the Legion Y520 here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.