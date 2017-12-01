Get a Dell 27-inch G-Sync 144Hz S2716DG gaming monitor for $400

Cyber Monday is over, but some of the deals that highlighted the online shopping event are still lingering. One of them is a tantalizing discount on Dell's 27-inch S2716DG monitor. It's available for $400, the lowest price we've seen for this panel.

Back in February, we highlighted this same monitor for being on sale at $480. It was a good deal then, and even better one now at $400. It's available at that price both directly from Dell (S2716DG) and Best Buy (S2716DGR). From what we can tell, they're the exact same monitor, just a slightly different model number to indicate where it was bought.

This 27-inch monitor is built for fast gameplay. It has a TN panel with a 2650x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology to eliminate screen tears and stuttering.

By the specs, brightness is above average on this panel at 350 nits. It also has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio (typical). For ergonomics, the monitor supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and head adjustments.

This monitor has a built-in 4-port USB 3.0 hub, along with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

If you want to get it even cheaper, Best Buy is selling an open-box version in "Excellent" condition for $364. According to the listing, it looks brand new and includes all original parts and accessories.

