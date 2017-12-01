Popular

Get a Dell 27-inch G-Sync 144Hz S2716DG gaming monitor for $400

This carryover from Cyber Monday is still on sale.

Cyber Monday is over, but some of the deals that highlighted the online shopping event are still lingering. One of them is a tantalizing discount on Dell's 27-inch S2716DG monitor. It's available for $400, the lowest price we've seen for this panel.

Back in February, we highlighted this same monitor for being on sale at $480. It was a good deal then, and even better one now at $400. It's available at that price both directly from Dell (S2716DG) and Best Buy (S2716DGR). From what we can tell, they're the exact same monitor, just a slightly different model number to indicate where it was bought.

This 27-inch monitor is built for fast gameplay. It has a TN panel with a 2650x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology to eliminate screen tears and stuttering.

By the specs, brightness is above average on this panel at 350 nits. It also has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio (typical). For ergonomics, the monitor supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and head adjustments.

This monitor has a built-in 4-port USB 3.0 hub, along with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

If you want to get it even cheaper, Best Buy is selling an open-box version in "Excellent" condition for $364. According to the listing, it looks brand new and includes all original parts and accessories.

