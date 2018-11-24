Get a bunch of Noctua's best-in-class fans and CPU coolers for 20% off

Nobody's better at air cooling than Noctua. The company famous for its fan designs and giant air cooling towers, which often match or out perform all-in-one liquid coolers, sells its hardware at a deserved premium. But you can save some money buying Noctua CPU coolers and fans this Black Friday with a nice 20 percent off coupon at Rakuten.
Simply use the code BF20 at checkout to take 20 percent off the top. This works site-wide, but we're mostly interested in the large selection of Noctua gear the store carries. We've assembled easy links to our favorites below.
Fancy a liquid cooler instead? Check out our guide to the best Black Friday CPU cooler and case fan deals, and our mega hub full of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday PC gaming deals.
Noctua NH-D15 dual 140mm air cooling tower | $77 (Save 20%)
Noctua's legendary giant air cooler, with six heat pipes and two fans offering enough cooling for any overclocked CPU you throw it at. It works with both Intel and AMD sockets. Buy at Rakuten
Noctua NH-U14S 140mm air cooling tower | $52 (Save 20%)
A more moderately sized cooler that will handle any standard CPU no problem and fits into spaces the giant D15 tower can't. Buy at Rakuten
Noctua NF-A14 140mm fan | $21.95 (Save 20%)
A standard 140mm PWM Noctua fan, ideal for airflow through a case. There's not much to say here other than it's a great fan that'll keep your whole case cool, and make less noise doing it than most of the competition. Buy at Rakuten
Noctua NF-F12 120mm fan | $16.80 (Save 20%)
The F12 PWM fan is focused on creating static pressure for radiators and coolers, which makes it a good upgrade for your air tower CPU cooler or a 120mm or 240mm radiator. Buy at Rakuten