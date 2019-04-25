Get a beta key for Steambirds Alliance, co-op bullet hell with 60 players

The goal of Steambirds Alliance is to defeat Meowza, we're told—a cat that is presumably enemy of us, the Steambirds, because cats and birds so rarely get along. It makes sense. It also makes sense that we'd need an alliance to take on the felines, as most birds are not very big, and the most interesting thing about Steambirds is how many players can join up: it's a 60-player co-op bullet hell shooter.

If you want to go after the "cat bosses," here's your chance: We have 500 Steam keys for the Steambirds Alliance closed beta to give away. The first session begins Friday at 10 am Pacific and ends Sunday at 6 pm Pacific, but there will be more sessions in the future.

If you want a key, just enter your email address in the form below (we won't see it, and Godankey won't keep it). Friday morning, 500 randomly-selected entrants will be emailed keys.

You can also find the entry form here if the embedded form above doesn't work.

Steambirds Alliance is scheduled to release this summer. For more, here's the official site.