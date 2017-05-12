Get 82 percent off the Alien Isolation Collection today

We loved Alien: Isolation when it came out back in 2014. Andy's review says it's "the game the Alien series has always deserved. A deep, fun stealth game set in an evocatively realized sci-fi world." If spooky games are your thing, or if you love the Alien universe and haven't tried out Isolation yet, then it's your lucky day. You can grab the Alien: Isolation Collection on Bundle Stars for 82 percent off for the next 24 hours, taking the price down to £6.29 or $8.89.

For the whopping discount you get the base game plus a whole bunch of DLC. You're essentially getting the Season Pass and everything that's been added on in the past couple of years. You'll get The Trigger, Lost Contact, Safe Haven, Last Survivor, Crew Expendable, Corporate Lockdown, and Trauma add-ons. These bring new maps for the various game modes, and new characters to play as.

As for the main game itself, you play as Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen, and it's set 15 years after the original film. You search space station Sevastopol for clues to your mother's whereabouts, but it's clear there's something seriously wrong on the station when you arrive.

Bundle Stars' deal is an even better price than on Steam, where it's a mere 75 percent off right now. You don't have long to take advantage of the sale though, so grab it before 5pm BST / 9am PT tomorrow, May 13.