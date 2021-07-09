Genshin Impact's massive 2.0 update introduces a new Ghibli-inspired island region

Genshin Impact's next update is jumping straight from 1.6 to 2.0, reflecting that this will be possibly the game's largest update yet: adding the new region of Inazuma, which is made up of three islands filled with new NPCs, adventures, and of course lots of lovely loot (and with more islands to come in later updates). It looks absolutely gorgeous, and developer MiHoYo says a big influence on the style were Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and other Studio Ghibli movies.

MiHOYo has currently only posted the trailer in Chinese, but we'll swap it out for the English version when it arrives (usually only a few hours).

【原神Ver.2.0PV】Ver.2.0「鳴神不動、泡影を滅す」予告PV（ショートVer）を公開しました！#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 pic.twitter.com/gJcEGoBaDpJuly 9, 2021 See more

The developer livestream was a departure for MiHoYo (it can be watched here), as we don't often hear from the folk actually building the game. The stream included official reveals for the characters Toma, Sara, Gorou and Kokomi. I'd be lying if I said I knew what was going on story-wise, but I do like Toma, who's described as "A bright and caring brother with a moderate amount of heat."

【声優発表】程よい熱量をもつ、明るく面倒見のいいお兄ちゃん。「君たちを雷電将軍のところまで導くすべはある。」トーマ CV 森田成一※Ver.2.0より解放される魔神任務から登場します。#miHoYo #原神 #森田成一 #原神アプデ情報 pic.twitter.com/FsuBdhFlUkJuly 9, 2021 See more

The stream has also served up two Global limited codes so far, but we'll update with any more. There's AS6BQKLY9GLD and GBNA9J5H9Y4H, and you enter them here for various in-game goodies.