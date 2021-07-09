Popular

Genshin Impact's massive 2.0 update introduces a new Ghibli-inspired island region

Plus new characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact
(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Genshin Impact's next update is jumping straight from 1.6 to 2.0, reflecting that this will be possibly the game's largest update yet: adding the new region of Inazuma, which is made up of three islands filled with new NPCs, adventures, and of course lots of lovely loot (and with more islands to come in later updates). It looks absolutely gorgeous, and developer MiHoYo says a big influence on the style were Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and other Studio Ghibli movies.

MiHOYo has currently only posted the trailer in Chinese, but we'll swap it out for the English version when it arrives (usually only a few hours).

The developer livestream was a departure for MiHoYo (it can be watched here), as we don't often hear from the folk actually building the game. The stream included official reveals for the characters Toma, Sara, Gorou and Kokomi. I'd be lying if I said I knew what was going on story-wise, but I do like Toma, who's described as "A bright and caring brother with a moderate amount of heat."

The stream has also served up two Global limited codes so far, but we'll update with any more. There's AS6BQKLY9GLD and GBNA9J5H9Y4H, and you enter them here for various in-game goodies.

Rich Stanton

Rich was raised by a Spectrum 48K in the Scottish wilderness, and this early exposure to survival mechanics made him a rooter-out of the finest news truffles, and suspicious of all the soft, civilised Amiga people. These days he mostly plays Counter-Strike and Rocket League, and is good at one of them. He's also the author of a Brief History of Video Games.
