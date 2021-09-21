How to start the Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact

Wondering how to start Spectral Secrets in Genshin Impact? Now the 2.1 update has been around for a while, you may be looking for new things to do. If you've sealed the Warding Stones to unlock the Electro Oceanid, or had your fill of fishing, starting the Spectral Secrets event isn't a bad idea.

It's a limited-time event that sees you sending off party members to claim rewards, depending on your level of success. There are a few requirements you'll need to meet to get started, though, so here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets, including how to complete the Preliminary Investigation step.

How to start the Spectral Secrets event

Spectral Secrets runs until September 26. To get started, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 30 and have completed the Escape from Ritou quest, which you get shortly after arriving in Inazuma for the first time. If you meet both of those requirements, head to the Adventurer's Guild and speak with Katheryne.

She'll tell you that sightings of Specters have been increasing, and she wants you to investigate. Once you accept, you'll get access to the Spectral Secrets screen where you can dispatch characters on various expeditions. When you select a mission, you'll be given more details, including the recommended elements and number of party members required.

Each expedition has a ranking next to it, with Rank S giving the highest reward if successful. The more difficult the mission, the longer it will take. It's also worth remembering that you can only do four expeditions per day, so choose carefully.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Preliminary Investigation: How to complete it

If you want to take on the S rank expedition, you'll need to go to the area first to investigate. Click on the 'Conduct Preliminary Investigation' button to bring up the map with a marker indicating where you need to go.

Once you're in the area, look for a Thunder Sakura Bough. Then, with an Electrogranum summoned, activate the three stone pedestals in the area. These are pretty small, so they may be difficult to spot at first, but they shouldn't be far away.

When all three have been activated, you'll need to fight a group of Specters. The Preliminary Investigation is complete once you've taken care of all of them. Now, head back to the Adventurer's Guild to send your party on that S Rank Expedition.

Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets rewards

Each rank guarantees a specific number of Primogems upon successful completion, though the bonus rewards will change each time. These are:

Rank S

Guaranteed: Primogems x20

Bonus (any of the following): Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero's Wit, Guide to Transcience, Guide to Elegance, Guide to Light.

Rank A

Guaranteed: Primogems x15

Bonus (any of the following): Sanctifying Unction, Hero's Wit, Teachings Transcience, Teachings of Elegance, Teachings of Light.

Rank B

Guaranteed: Primogems x10

Bonus (any of the following): Mystic Enhancement, Adventurer's Experience, Coral Branch of a Distant Sea, Narukami's Wisdom, Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant.