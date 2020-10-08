Genshin Impact Lisa gift guide: How to complete the Troublesome Work quest

So here you are playing Genshin Impact when flirtatious mage Lisa asks you to help her track down some overdue library books. It seems like just another quest, but then all of a sudden Lisa is making you buy her gifts, take her out for dinner, and she wants some flowers too? And with each of these three choices presenting a variety of options, how are you supposed to know what Lisa really wants?

No judgment, friend. It's 2020 and there's a plague outside and all of a sudden a cute mage is hitting on you. Maybe you've played some other games and are thinking that the perfect combo of a present, dinner, and flowers might lead to "something." So you alt-tab out, jump on Google, and here you are.

Well, guess what? It doesn't matter what you give Lisa. No matter what items you choose, it's going to end the same way. Spit in her salad, even. There's no secret romance to be had here—with the Troublesome Work quest, developer MiHoYo is just leading you on.

I'm so sorry

That said, there are options that will get you a more favorable response than others. It won't matter in the long run—at least in terms of what's available in the game right now—but if you want to be nice, here's how the quest works.

You'll notice that when first presented with each choice during the quest, several options will be blanked out with "?????". As the game suggests, you can discover what these hidden answers are by backing out of the conversation and talking to nearby locals—usually the one who was involved in the conversation before the choice was presented—and asking them what Lisa likes.

Or you can just skip the extra busywork and let us tell you Lisa's preferences. Here's the correct answer for each of the three choices:

Ragged old scroll (is already available, so you don't have to talk to anyone)

Radish veggie soup (talk to the food vendor)

Cecilia (talk to the second flower vendor nearby)

Give these items to Lisa and you'll be able to move onto the next part of the quest. You won't need a guide for it, though. Just follow the markers on your map and you'll find the final missing library book.