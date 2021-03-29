Genshin Impact Windblume Flower Choice guide

So you've made it to the end of the Windblume festival arc that was introduced in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. After all that hard work, all that's left now is to celebrate. The final quest is the Dream of Wind and Flowers mission, where you'll play out your part as Mondstadt's special guest of honor. Your job? To pick a flower out as an offering to Barbatos, the Anemo Archon.

But you can't just go and give Barbatos any flower. You need the right flower. Read on for our guide to your flower choice in Genshin Impact.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Genshin Impact flower choice: Which flowers can you use?

The following flowers work as offerings to Barbatos, but you need to make sure they're actually in your inventory or you'll add an extra step to your quest.

Dandelion

Cecilia

Windwheel Aster

Sweet Flower

Small Lamp Grass

Wolfhook

It doesn't matter which flower you choose from the ones above. The quest will progress the same way. Pick whatever you feel is most appropriate for your character—or whatever is already in your inventory if you want to speed things along.

Genshin Impact flower choice: Next steps

After selecting your flower, Venti will suggest you move to another location. Simply follow the map markers that appear at Stormterror's Lair. You'll eventually reach an energy dome populated with hilichurls guarding Anemo totems.

Once the area is clear, activate the Anemo totems with Anemo abilities (wind) in the following order:

Center

Right

Left

Once you've completed the puzzle, Venti will have another short conversation with you and you'll complete the quest.

For your trouble, you'll be rewarded with 60 primogems, 30,000 Mora, and three Hero's Wit.

Make sure to check out our Genshin Impact guides hub for more quest walkthroughs, character builds, and more.