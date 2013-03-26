GDC 2013: CryEngine 3 and Unreal Engine 4 footage eyeballed

Some showreel snippets of CryEngine 3 and Unreal Engine 4 have been glimpsed at GDC 2013 and picked up by GameTrailers , but will the next generation of graphics engines from Crytek and Epic make our eyeballs happy? Worryingly, mine are increasingly hard to please. I look at pictures of our planet from space and the brain thinks "OOOH" but the eyes - saturated with the splendour of Bioshock Infinite's flying cities and Dunwall sunsets - remain steadfastly nonchalant.

Perhaps that's why I'm not blown away by the footage we've seen so far of the new engines. But maybe that's the eyeballs talking. What do yours think?

Here's the first vid, with clips from Big Red Button, Battlefield of Honor, Datex, Enodo, Cabal 2, Golfzon, Forged by Chaos, Real Time Immersive, Sniper 2, Godslayer, Star Citizen, Lichdom, Archeage

and Warhorse.

And here's a TINY clip of the upcoming Infiltrator tech demo for Unreal Engine 4. The colour grey: confirmed.

