Gang Beasts becomes self-published as Double Fine Presents winds down

In 2014, Double Fine got into publishing with Double Fine Presents, created to help indie developers get their projects out the door. Then Microsoft started throwing cash around, acquired Double Fine and left the fate of its publishing arm up in the air.

Tim Schafer called the situation "complicated" last year, saying that having a publisher inside another publisher might not make business sense. While Double Fine hasn't committed to its publishing arm's future, or lack of future, since then, judging by a new blog post from Gang Beasts developer Boneloaf, it does look like it won't be around for much longer.

Gang Beasts launched in 2017 under Double Fine's publishing initiative, but the studio confirmed that it is now "winding down," leading to the creators of extremely angry Jelly Babies striking out alone.

"We love Double Fine and they have been really fantastic to us," the post reads. "What Tim and his company built is pretty wonderful, but with Double Fine Presents winding down due to Double Fine's acquisition by Xbox Game Studios last year, we think it is a good time for Boneloaf to stand on its own... legs and publish Gang Beasts ourselves."

On the docket right now is a new build, 1.13, which will feature a modified version of the wheel stage, support for online game modes, and optimisations and fixes. Players will be able to take it for a spin via a Steam beta next month, but at launch it will be available for all platforms, including Oculus Rift.

Boneloaf also promises new stages and costumes in the future, with more details coming soon.

