Gaming laptops on sale: top Australian deals in May 2024

Like just about everything you can buy, inflation has hit laptop prices hard. Finding a good deal on a gaming laptop isn't easy. But if you've got the cash to splash, you'll be rewarded with a machine that'll put many gaming desktops from just a couple of years ago to shame. Even the cheaper models will allow you to perform pretty much every conceivable task. Gaming is always a bit different though. A better GPU will get you higher frame rates and give you the grunt for more demanding modern games at higher resolutions with ray tracing effects turned on.

It's not like older generation laptops suddenly became useless overnight though. Far from it. There are great deals to be found on RTX 30 series laptops with 11th or 12th Gen processors, and of course, there are AMD options too, and they should not be overlooked.

Check back here regularly. We'll be highlighting the best deals we come across. No matter if you're after something cheap, something portable to keep you entertained on the road, an all rounder, or a true desktop replacement, We've got you covered with deals to suit all budgets.

But there are so many gaming laptops to choose from! If you need a bit of a helping hand, check out our picks for best gaming laptop.

Under AU$1,500

MSI Thin B12U | Nvidia RTX 2050 | Core i5-12450H | 15.6-inch | 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$1,299 AU$799 at Mwave (save AU$500) This MSI is a great option if you're looking for an affordable laptop suitable for the kids. Its RTX 2050 GPU isn't the most powerful option around but it's way ahead of integrated graphics, and its hard to argue with that at this price. It'll happily play popular games like Minecraft or Fortnite. Its 12th i5 Gen processor isn't a slouch, making a good option for study too.

Acer Nitro V | RTX 4050 | Core i5 13420H | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$1,199 at eBay This Acer offers a very good all-round spec for the money. It'll happily perform as a gamer, while its 16GB of RAM and 13th Gen processor give it good all-round cred. It's got a 144Hz 1920 x 1080 IPS screen, which is a good match for the RTX 4050 GPU. At under 2.2KG, it's a good option for carrying to school or on campus too.

MSI GF63 Thin | RTX 4060 | i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 1920 x 1080 | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,499 at Computer Alliance (save AU$400)



AU$1,499 for this MSI thin and light laptop with an RTX 4060 is a pretty good deal indeed. Its a powerful allrounder with an i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. Its 1080p 144Hz IPS screen will produce good color accuracy and at 1.86KG, you can carry it in a bag without breaking your back.

AU$1,500–AU$2,500

Lenovo LOQ 15" | Nvidia RTX 4050 | Core i7 13620H | 15.6-inch | 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | AU$2,199 AU$1,649 at JB Hifi (save AU$550)



If you're looking for a good all rounder that can handle a bit of gaming on the side, then this Lenovo is well worth checking out. Its RTX 4050 is a solid option, and it's light years ahead of integrated graphics. Its 13th Gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD are nice to see at this price point, and it's a lovely looking unit too.

HP Victus 16-inch | RTX 4060| Core i7 13700HX | 16.1-inch | 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | AU$3,209 AU$1,979 at HP (save AU$1,320)



This is a good work or play option for under two grand. It isn't the cheapest RTX 4060 equipped laptop you'll come across, but its 32GB of RAM and 13th Gen i7 CPU justify spending the extra over cheaper models. It's good a good all-round spec and at 2.31KG its not an overly heavy option either.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i| RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16-inch | 2560 x 1600 @ 165Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | AU$3,869 AU$2,499 at Lenovo (save AU$1,370)



This is a great deal on an RTX 4070 equipped laptop with AMD's latest generation processor. Calling it a slim model is perhaps a bit of a stretch, but still, it's not some immovable giant at around 2.4KG. Its 2560 x 1600 165Hz IPS screen will give you good color accuracy and its a good match for gaming with the RTX 4070. It's got a high quality keyboard and trackpad too. Use the EOFY24 code to qualify for the discounted price.

AU$2,500-AU$3,500

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i | RTX 4070 |Intel Core i9 14900HX| 16-inch | 2560 x 1600 @ 240Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | AU$4,422 AU$2,902 at Lenovo (save AU$1,540)



This a really powerful and well spec'd option with its RTX 4070 graphics and 14900HX CPU. Its 2560 x 1600 screen with a 240Hz refresh rate will deliver stutter-free smooth frame rates and good color accuracy. Whether you're after grunt for gaming or productivity, this is an excellent option at this price. Be sure to enter the EOFY24 coupon code to snare the discounted price.

Alienware m16 | RTX 4080 | Ryzen 9 7845HX | 16-inch | 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB NVMe SSD | AU$2,998 at Dell



This is a really powerful option with its Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 4080 graphics card. Unusually, it's got a 1920 x 1080 screen, which would normally be overkill with an RTX 4080, but its a 480Hz panel, which makes this machine a good option for gamers that like to play competitive first person shooters. It's on the chunky side at 3.3KG, but its got DP and HDMI ports, so you could just as easily call this one a desktop replacement after you add an external monitor or two.

AU$3,500+

HP Omen 17 | Core i7 13700HX | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 2560 x 1440 @ 240Hz | 17.2-inch | AU $5,099 AU$3,314 at HP (save AU$1,785)



AU$3,300 seems like a lot to pay for a laptop, but this is an excellent price for a very good spec machine that'll be tough to top unless you're prepared to pay silly money. An RTX 4080, i7 13700HX, 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM are specs that will stand up to all but the most powerful (and expensive) laptops. It's a big unit to carry around, but at 2.78KG it's not all that heavy for the performance it offers.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 4080 | i9-14900HX | 16-inch | 2560 x 1600 @ 240Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | AU$6,599 AU$3,999 at Lenovo (save AU$2,600)



Lenovo's claim of a AU$2,600 saving is a bit on the generous side, but there's no taking away from the fact that this is an excellent laptop for AU$3,999. In addition to its powerful RTX 4080 graphics card, it's got one of Intel's best CPUs on board. It's still a pricey affair, but apart from a model with an RTX 4090 (which can sometimes end up slower because of its heat output), it'll be hard to find better without spending really silly money. Enter the EOFY24 coupon code to qualify for the discounted price.

